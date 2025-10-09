Fermanagh parents’ frustration at school closure

Fermanagh parents have expressed their frustration at how late last Friday’s school closure order came.

A yellow weather warning was issued last Thursday at 11am, with this being upgraded to an amber warning at 8pm on that evening. It was not until Friday morning, after the school day had already begun, that a 12pm closure order was issued.

By the end of the day the need for the closures was clear, with 90 schools across the North reporting loss of power, and 33 schools submitted storm-related incidents to the Education Authority.

Advertisement

These included roof damage and fallen trees, though none were expected to cause ongoing closures this week.

However, it was the last-minute nature of the closure order that frustrated local parents, many of whom were already at work when it was issued.

“I got a call from my son at noon saying they were being sent home,” one local parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told the ‘Herald.

“I was away on holiday and had to urgently find someone to collect him. It caused unnecessary stress. If the school day had been cancelled earlier, a lot of confusion and anxiety could have been avoided.”

The Education Authority thanked families and staff for their response.

“We are grateful to schools, pupils, families and the public for their cooperation and would like to thank our staff across all services for their efforts during the storm,” a spokesperson said.

***The print version of this story published in this week’s Fermanagh Herald incorrectly stated the amber warning was issued at 11am last Thursday. This was when the yellow alert was issued, the amber alert was not issued until at 8pm on Thursday. We are happy to make this correction.***