Fermanagh mums go the extra mile for rural school

WHEN it comes to community spirit, few gestures speak louder than going the extra mile – or 26.2 of them.

This month, three inspiring local women – Sarah Shanley, Michelle McGovern, and Christina Elliott – are taking on the incredible challenge of the Dublin Marathon to raise vital funds for Killyhommon Primary School.

With deep personal ties to the school, including seven children between them who’ve passed through its doors, the trio has spent the past 18 weeks training hard for the big day.

“We have decided to do it for Killyhommon Primary School which is the local school with us in Boho,” Sarah told the ‘Herald.

“Two of us who are running, between us we have put seven kids through the school, so we thought it would be a nice gesture to raise some money or them,”

Killyhommon Primary School are incredibly proud to wish Sarah, Michelle, and Christina the very best of luck as they prepare to take on the Dublin Marathon on Sunday October 26.

“These inspiring ladies are not only challenging themselves with this incredible feat, but they’re also running to raise funds for Killyhommon Primary School,” a school spokesperson said.

“They have the goal of purchasing new laptop computers to enhance digital learning for our pupils.”

The women recently visited the school and took part in a special event, running 1km with each of the children.

“It was a fantastic experience and gave our pupils a real insight into just how demanding a marathon truly is,” the school added.

“After just 1km, many were exhausted. It was a fun and memorable way to connect with the children and raise awareness of their fundraising efforts.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com and search for ‘Killyhommon Primary School.’