Fermanagh missing out on vital mental health service

A FERMANAGH GP has expressed concern that local mental health patients are being left behind due to a lack of funding for a vital service that is being rolled out in other areas.

Dr Eugene Haigney from Omagh has been working in Irvinestown since 1999. He’s experienced the incredible work that doctors and professionals have done over the past two decades, in trying circumstances.

Dr Haigney took the opportunity at last week’s South West GP Federation anniversary celebrations to lobby Northern Ireland Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, over concerns that the new Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Teams (MDT) Programme won’t be rolled out in Fermanagh this year.

Advertisement

Dr Haigney has been asked to lead the mental health side of the service, but feels there isn’t enough funding for the appointment of mental health leadership within the proposed scheme.

He called on more support from the Department of Health and the Stormont, so that the vital new service can be rolled out across Fermanagh.

“You said we urgently need to get the MDT out and while we have a partial MDT in this area, we have no designated funding for mental health leadership,” Dr Haigney said to Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt.

“We can’t roll it out without this and we can’t get it started.”

Overall, Dr Haigney feels local GPs ‘could do a lot more’ if they were given more resources and support.

Hailing the South West GP Federation for their commitment to local healthcare, the Irvinestown GP feels it’s vital health professionals campaign and speak up for better services.

“At the minute, the Federation is the only way that we can get resources in primary care,” Dr Haigney said.

Advertisement

“At times, we’re slightly disappointed with the amount of resources that Fermanagh and Tyrone get. We think we could do a lot more if we were given the same resources as other areas.”

Dr Haigney has been actively involved in the South West GP Federation since its establishment in 2015, helping the organisation grow to support over 130,000 patients in Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The Fermanagh-based GP recognises the organisation has made significant strides in providing healthcare to many in the county, but he’s quick to reiterate there’s a lot more work to do.

“We’re very happy with the number of people at the celebration. It shows how much the [South West GP] Federation has grown since its infancy,” explained Dr Haigney.

“There are a lot of specialties, nurses, pharmacists and GPS all working together in a every collaborative way to improve health in the area.

“We’re hoping that through events like this, we will get those resources for the benefit of the patients and practitioners and all that are working together.”