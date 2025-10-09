Fermanagh man returned for trial on drugs charges

A SIXTY-year-old man has been returned for trial in relation to the alleged possession and intention to supply cannabis.

Appearing for a committal hearing was David Lee Taylor from Tullychurry, Boa Island but currently remanded in custody is alleged to have committed the offences on May 31, 2024.

Judge McSorley remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 6.