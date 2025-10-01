Fermanagh man receives suspended sentence for assault

An Enniskillen man has received a suspended sentence for assaulting a woman.
Gavin Campbell (41) of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on one charge of common assault, with the offence taking place in April this year.
District Judge, Alana McSorley, sentenced Campbell to three months, suspended for 12 months.
Posted: 9:09 am October 1, 2025