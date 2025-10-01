+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man receives suspended sentence for assault

Fermanagh man receives suspended sentence for assault

Posted: 9:09 am October 1, 2025

An Enniskillen man has received a suspended sentence for assaulting a woman.

Gavin Campbell (41) of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on one charge of common assault, with the offence taking place in April this year.

District Judge, Alana McSorley, sentenced Campbell to three months, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement

Related posts:

courtCase against drug accused to move to crown court Fermanagh man denied bail on terrorism charges ‘I have been neglected and left unable to walk’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am October 1, 2025
Top
Advertisement