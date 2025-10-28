Fermanagh man McKenna linked to Celtic job

KIERAN McKenna is being considered as the new manager of Celtic Football Club, it has been reported.
Sky Sports News reported this evening (Tuesday) that the Enniskillen man, who is currently in charge of Ipswich Town, is one of the top contenders to replace Brendan Rodgers.
Rodgers stepped down from his position as manager of Celtic on Monday night, with former Hoops and Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player Shaun Maloney placed in interim charge.
Posted: 10:46 pm October 28, 2025