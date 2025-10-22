Fermanagh man charged with possessing indecent images

A DERRYLIN man has appeared in court accused of charges relating to indecent child imagery.

Jonny Boyle (43) from Summerhill Park is alleged to have made, possessed and distributed indecent images of a child on date between August 4 2022 and February 4 this year.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Boyle on £300 bail with conditions including no contact or communication with anyone aged under 18.

He is further banned from possessing any phone or internet-capable device without prior approval of police.

The case will return to court on December 15.