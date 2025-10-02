Fermanagh man charged with drugs and firearm offences

A Fermanagh man has appeared in court in relation to multiple allegations relating to drugs as well as possessing a firearm.

Conor Reardon (33) from Corraghy Road in Roslea is charged with possessing MDMA as well cultivating, producing, possessing, importing and intending to supply cannabis.

He is further alleged he had an air rifle without a firearm certificate, as well as concerning, concealing and transferring money as proceeds of crime.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 26 last year.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Reardon on continuing bail to return to court on November 10.