Fermanagh hotels lead the way at Meath awards

SOME of Fermanagh’s top hotels were recently celebrated and honoured for their commitment to the industry at the glitzy Irish Hotel Awards which were held at The Johnstown Estate in Meath.

Leading hoteliers and their employees turned out to the now annual awards ceremony, with the Manor House Country Hotel, located on the outskirts of Enniskillen, receiving three awards.

The Fermanagh-based hotspot was named as ‘Ireland’s Most Romantic Hotel’.

It also was named as the ‘Ulster Wedding Hotel of the Year’ and ‘Ulster Spa Hotel of the Year’ in a major success story for the family-run business, located on the outskirts of the county town.

“We’re honoured to have received three major awards,” posted the Manor House Country Hotel.

“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team – every success begins with your dedication, passion and hard work. You make the Manor House the special place it is every single day.”

James McKenna, Director of the Manor House Country Hotel paid tribute to all the hard working staff at the hotel for their efforts.

“These awards are an incredible honour and a tribute to our entire team,” he said.

“Every person here plays a part in creating the warmth, attention to detail and genuine hospitality that guests associate with the Manor House.

“These awards reflect their passion and dedication and the support of our wonderful guests who return year after year.”

There was also major success for Belle Isle Estate and Private Island, which claimed the ‘Waterside Wedding Venue of the Year’ award.

John O’Neill from Belle Isle was also named as ‘General Manager of the Year’ at the awards ceremony in Meath, making it a double success for the Fermanagh estate.

“The unique character of Belle Isle, nurtured by the Crawford family’s commitment, ensures an exceptional wedding experience for every guest,” Mr O’Neill told the ‘Herald.

“The estate is now embarking on a new chapter as a leading events venue, with phase two of the construction of the Carrybridge venue also commencing in January 2026.

“There will be great synergy between the two venues, which sit side by side on the upper lake,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Crawford family from Lisbellaw completed the purchase of Belle Isle Estate and Private Island.