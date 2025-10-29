Fermanagh hotel set for Samhain celebration

A LARGE crowd is expected to turn out to the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen on Saturday for a special celebration which will honour the Celtic New Year through food, music and storytelling.

Excitement is building in the town ahead of the ‘Samhain – A Celebration of Irish Traditions’ evening which coincides with the turning of the Celtic year, when our clocks wind back one hour, with winter nearing.

Although wintertime looms, the team at the Westville Hotel are hoping to mark Samhain with an immersive event that blends cultural heritage with contemporary Irish hospitality.

The event will begin with a drinks reception, along with live Irish traditional music and storytelling by candlelight.

A five-course tasting experience, titled ‘Roghchlár na Scéalta’, or Menu of Stories, will then be the centrepiece of the evening, with all of the seasonal produce originating from Fermanagh.

Other events set to take place include a farewell toast, accompanied by a homemade mini loaf of barmbrack, reflecting back to ancient traditions and customs.

Later in the evening, for two hours between 8.30pm to 10.30pm, attendees can enjoy a poetic blend of Irish traditional music, performed by some of the county’s top talents.

Head of Sales and Marketing at The Cassidy Hospitality Group, Leo Nacer, feels it’s important to mark the major occasion.

“Samhain is about connection — to the land, to our stories, and to each other,” explained Mr Nacer.

“We wanted to create something that feels rooted in Fermanagh but celebrates the Irish traditions that inspired Halloween. Every dish tells a story.”

Bookings can be made by contacting 028 6632 0333 or by emailing reception@westvillehotel.com.