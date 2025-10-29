Fermanagh horse breaks Irish point-to-point record

HORSE racing history was made recently when a Fermanagh-trained horse broke a point-to-point record that has stood for almost 70 years.

There were joyous scenes at Portrush Point To Point track on Saturday (October 11) when the David Christie-trained horse became the all-time record Irish point-to-point winning horse.

‘Winged Leader’ etched his name into the history books, when he claimed his 34th point-to-point victory, surpassing an Irish record which was set by ‘Still William’ between 1959 and 1967.

The record-breaking horse, which is owned by well-known duo Jennifer O’Kane and Samuel John Hegarty, has been based in Derrylin for the past six years.

David Christie previously hailed ‘Winged Leader’ for his commitment and longevity during a stellar point-to-point career.

“It’s more relief that this is done. It hasn’t always been straightforward as horses get injured, they pick up knocks and they get beaten. He has raced on 17 to 20 tracks all across Ireland,” Mr Christie explained.

“He has tackled all of the young horses coming up across Ireland. He’s very much appreciated throughout Ireland and for us, it’s a relief that we were able to manage him and get him this far.”

The Christie family are all heavily involved at the Derrylin operation. Mr Christie’s son, David Jnr, rides ‘Winged Leader’ on a daily basis to prepare him for the action-packed season.

Earlier this year, Mr Christie’s stable jockey, Barry O’Neill, claimed the northern point-to-point title for the sixth table, to the delight of the local team.

“We’ve been working together for almost 15 years now, myself and Barry. Barry has won a lot and this was very special as ‘Winged Leader’ is one of his all-time favourites horses,” the Fermanagh trainer said.