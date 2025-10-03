Fermanagh Herald Business Awards postponement

It is with deep regret we are announcing the postponement of tonight’s Fermanagh Herald Business Awards 2025 (October 3).

This decision has not been taken lightly, however due the amber weather warning and extreme conditions, we believe it is necessary in the interest of public safety to delay the celebrations until a later time.

Keep those dancing shoes handy, though, because we have already secured a new date for this annual celebration of all our wonderful businesses. Join us at the Killyhevlin Hotel on November 7 for our rescheduled gala extravaganza.

Advertisement

Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.