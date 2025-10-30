Fermanagh ghost stories: The Derrygonnelly Farmhouse

By Aaron McGurk

The Derrygonnelly Farmhouse is one of the most well-known haunted houses in Fermanagh, second only to the notorious Coonian Ghosthouse in terms of fame and fear.

Its story dates back to 1877, and it was recalled again in the Fermanagh Herald of April 28, 1923, following the passing of its long-term resident, Emily Thompson.

Advertisement

The happenings at the house were the subject of much attention from far beyond the county back in the nineteenth century, when it was investigated and tested by renowned professor, William F Barrett.

When scratching noises were first heard through the night in the home, rats were blamed.

However, when several items were thrown out of the house such as boots and candles it became clear someone or something else was involved.

The farmer who owned the home was instructed to place a big stone on top of an open bible on the bed that appeared to be experiencing the most paranormal activity.

However, the bible moved from the room and 17 pages were torn from it without anyone seeing.

The old farmer said to Prof Barrett, “Jack Flanigan came and lent us a lamp, saying the devil himself would not steal it, as he had got the priest to sprinkle it with holy water.

“But that did us no good either, for the next day it took away the lamp also.”

Advertisement

In their next test they sat around the kitchen fire when they heard noises which seemed to be coming from the ceiling and inside the walls.

Despite all the noises the investigators failed to detect any movement.

The noises increased in volume, the knocks began to sound like “driving nails into the flooring.”

Ghosts or fairies

As the days went on, the noises would repeat, as a complete search of the house was conducted but no cause could be found.

The old farmer questioned if this was the work of ghosts or even fairies.

Prof Barrett even asked it in his own mind for a certain number of knocks, and five consecutive times the exact number was repeated back to him.

Finally the noises ended when Rev Maxwell read some passages from scripture, followed by the Lord’s Prayer.

The words could barely be heard under the scratching and the knocking, but as they all knelt in prayer the noises slowly dissipated, never to return.

Years later, when the farmer’s daughter Emily passed at the age of 6-years-old in 1923, the tale of the Derrygonnelly Farmhouse was officially read into the record at Fermanagh County Court, during a case regarding her will.

The will had been contested, with Ms Thompson’s capacity the subject of the dispute.

The entire story of the house being allegedly haunted formed much of the legal argument.

Solicitor James Cooper even referring to the book ‘True Irish Ghost Stories’ by John D Seymour and Harry L Neligan, which contained the story of the Derrygonnelly haunting.