Fermanagh ghost stories: A creepy encounter on Cleenish

By Aaron McGurk

FAR from being old fashioned ‘notions’, even into the modern day, the ‘Herald has been reporting on ghost stories and creepy encounters across the county.

In February 2009, Femanagh Herald reporter Aileen Murphy spoke with two English tourists who’d had a spooky experience on Cleenish Island, near Bellanaleck.

Fisherman Tony Galbraith and his wife Doreen were visiting Fermanagh when they spotted what they feared may have been ghosts.

The couple, from Suffolk, visited the Cleenish Graveyard when they spotted something that Mr Galbraith admitted “scared the life” out of him.

They passed old abandoned houses on their walk to the graveyard, and as they became more unsettled, Mr Galbraith said “it felt like we were not alone.”

Doreen claimed she saw someone walk past the window of one of the houses, but only for a moment.

Doreen said that she saw a “man wearing clothes from the 19th century period.”

Tony went into the building to check and no one could be found.

Second sightings

This was not their only sighting. As they made their way to the graveyard, they both saw a lady standing among the ruins in 19th century clothing as well.

Had they uncovered people time traveling from the 1800s or was there another explanation for this?

They asked the lady, “Are you alright?”

She smiled and walked in amongst the trees and disappeared from sight.

Even though the supernatural experience understandably had them frightened, they felt that the ghostly presence had seemed friendly.

Tony had visited Fermanagh several times, however this was his first supernatural experience.

He had also been a proud skeptic of the spiritual world, prior to his local encounter.

“I have never experienced anything like this before,” he said.

“I didn’t even believe in these types of paranormal happenings before, I always assumed people who saw ghosts were mad, but I can tell you now that what I saw scared the life out of me.”

“The ghost I saw was very spooky looking and was moving very quickly, it was very scary even though she smiled at me. I felt a cold presence.”

Tony was glad that he and his wife were both safe after leaving the island, although he noticed that the breast pocket on his shirt was ripped, which hadn’t been before they left.

Were the ghosts friendly, or had they given Tony a warning to never return?

“It’s fair to say that Doreen and I didn’t get much sleep that night,” he said.