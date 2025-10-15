+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh Gaels to walk for Gaza

Posted: 2:30 pm October 15, 2025
By Annie Flynn
a.flynn@fermanaghherald.com

A local group formed by GAA members, Fermanagh Gaels Against Genocide, is organising a county-wide walk this Sunday, to raise awareness and show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The walk will begin at 10.30am from Lissan Training Ground and finish at Brewster Park, a five-mile route. Participants are encouraged to join at any point along the way.

Organisers said the aim is primarily to raise awareness, though donations will also be collected on the day.

A bucket collection will take place outside the grounds, with all proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

“This isn’t just about raising money, it’s about making a statement,” said organiser Pascal Manley. “We refuse to be silent and will not be complicit. What is happening in Gaza is a moral and humanitarian catastrophe.”

Manley explained that the group recently came together in response to growing concerns across GAA communities. “We’re calling on every GAA club in Fermanagh to show support,” he said. “This is about justice, dignity, and basic humanity.”

The group points to reports of over 64,000 Palestinians killed in the last two years, many of them women and children. Thousands more have been displaced, with widespread destruction of homes, schools, and hospitals.

“What’s happening is not a war, it is ethnic cleansing,” Manley added. “We say no to genocide, no to silence, and no to apartheid.”

The walk is open to all GAA members, families, friends, and members of the wider community. Organisers said it will be a peaceful show of solidarity and a chance to stand together for humanitarian principles.

A bus will leave from O’Neill’s Sports shop to Lissan at 9.30am and after the event, a bus will be provided to bring people back to their cars, departing from the Irvinestown Road/Forthill St bus stop.

