Fermanagh Gaels step out in support of Gaza

Fermanagh Gaels Against Genocide, took to the streets on Sunday in a powerful show of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Despite driving rain, hundreds turned out for the walk, which began at 10.30am at Lissan Training Ground and ended five miles later at Brewster Park.

Walkers wore their GAA club colours, standing together for peace, justice, and humanitarian values.

The event, organised by local GAA members, aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Donations were collected, with all proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

Organisers highlighted reports of over 64,000 Palestinians killed in the last two years, many of them women and children. Thousands more have been displaced. Homes, schools, and hospitals have been destroyed.

Key organiser Pascal Manley reflected on the day and the reasons behind the march.

Pascal said, “This march was not just a protest, it was a declaration of our shared humanity.

“It was a march to remember the children, families and entire communities torn apart by violence inflicted by a terror state.”

He continued, “We were deeply moved by the turnout we got on such a terrible wet morning, showing unwavering support during our recent ‘Gaels Against Genocide’ march.”

Attention also turned to the GAA’s corporate partnerships, with a specific call for action on its sponsorship arrangement.

Pascal said, “We will now be requesting that the GAA end its long term relationship with Allianz and seek new partners, as it undermines the integrity of the association.”

He added that Allianz has investments in companies arming Israel, purchases Israeli war bonds, and insures weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Pascal said, “The GAA is rooted in community, inclusion, and respect. It must ensure its commercial partnerships align with its ethos and the trust of its members.”

He added, “Silence is complicity and Fermanagh Gaels refuse to look away.”