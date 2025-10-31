Fermanagh couple share joy of growing old together

IN HONOUR of Positive Ageing Month, a local couple has shared how leaning on each other for nearly half a century has helped them find joy in every day.

Enniskillen couple Anne and Gerry Rowan, now 70 and 72 years old, have been married for 47 years. They believe the key to aging positively is supporting one another through thick and thin.

“Waking up alive means it’s a good day. It’s a privilege to age, and I’m very grateful for every day,” said Anne.

Both retired teachers and proud grandparents, Anne and Gerry stay active in the community.

Anne is part of the U3A group, enjoying poetry, book club, and walking. She and Gerry often attend the Ardhowen Theatre together and are members of a film club.

“We enjoy each other’s company. We keep each other positive and busy,” Anne said.

Gerry, like Anne, participates in social groups. He attends the Men’s Shed, where he does yoga, pottery, and plays bowls. They also enjoy volunteering locally and connecting with friends.

Over the years, Anne and Gerry have faced health challenges. Yet, they believe their positivity and support for each other helped them through.

“We are very lucky to have supported each other through the tough times. He keeps me positive when I’m unwell, and I keep him positive in the same situation,” Anne explained.

Despite challenges, Anne and Gerry love life. They are grateful for family, community, and each other every day. Through nearly fifty years of marriage, they’ve proven that companionship, shared interests, and optimism can turn every day into a gift.

Anne concluded, “staying connected, active, and supportive can make aging a joyful experience. Age is just a number, love, laughter, and kindness are what truly keep you young.”