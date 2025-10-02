Fermanagh council facilities to close due to storm

COUNCIL facilities across Fermanagh will be closed during the upcoming weather alert.

The Met Office weather warning for wind is in place from 2pm on Friday to 12 noon Saturday.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said people are advised not to visit council outdoor facilities, such as recycling centres or outdoor spaces, during the period of the weather warning.

Advertisement

The following Fermanagh and Omagh District Council facilities and open spaces will be closed for public access during the period of the warning:

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

Gortin Glens Forest Park (including scenic drive)

Lough Navar Forest Drive

Household Recycling Centres (due to risk of flying debris)

Forthill Park

Henry Street Dog Park

Killyfole Walk

North Fermanagh Valley Park

Arleston Dog Park

St Julian’s Park

The council spokesperson said: “There may be some delays in the reopening of these sites to enable safety inspections. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Residents should continue to present their bins for collection as normal and should secure any outdoor objects on their property, such as garden furniture and trampolines, which may cause damage during high winds.

“All other council services, buildings and facilities are scheduled to operate as normal during the weather warning.”

Mid Ulster District Council said the following facilities will be closed during the weather warning:

Dungannon Park, Café and Caravan Park

Hill of the O’Neill

OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory

A council spokesperson said: “There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris. Where practically possible, vehicular access to affected sites during this time will not be available. We will endeavour to reinstate access at any sites affected by the high winds as soon as possible.”