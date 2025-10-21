Fermanagh busker targeted in broad daylight attack

Fermanagh musician is calling for more to be done about anti-social behaviour after he was assaulted while busking in Belfast City Centre.

John Garrity, 34, originally from Fermanagh, has been living and performing in Belfast for several years. He was attacked on Sunday afternoon while playing near Castle Place.

“I’ve been busking for seven years, and this was one of the most disappointing things that’s happened to me,” he said.

John had just stepped away from his microphone to speak with a couple when a visibly intoxicated man grabbed his microphone.

“I always act quickly in those moments,” he explained. “You don’t know what someone’s going to say, it could be racist, homophobic, sectarian. I won’t take that chance.”

After taking the mic back, the situation escalated, John said, “He threw his coat down like he was looking for a fight. I wasn’t interested, but he tried to hit me.”

John managed to defuse the situation and continued speaking with the couple. But ten minutes later, the same man returned.

“He shouted a warning, then just launched at me. He used his hands and kicked me several times,” John said. “I didn’t suffer any serious injuries, thankfully, but it was a horrible experience and it happened in front of around 100 people, including children.”

John said the motive was simple, “He attacked me because I wouldn’t let him use the mic. There’s no excuse for that.”

He shared the incident online to warn other street performers and call for better protections. He said, “This kind of behaviour’s been going on for too long.

“Buskers, young and old, deserve to feel safe. Some are as young as 16.”

PSNI are currently investigating the incident.

Belfast area Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “As a victim-focused Police Service, we have engaged with the injured party concerning this matter and provided appropriate advice.

“Our investigation is ongoing at this time, with a number of enquiries to be completed in due course.”