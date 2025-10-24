Fermanagh band get set to shine on stage with Daniel

Fermanagh band Tully is set to take centre stage on national television alongside Donegal superstar Daniel O’Donnell.

Tully, from the Knocks area, is set to appear on ‘Opry le Daniel’, TG4’s popular country music series.

The group will feature in the Country Folk episode airing Tuesday, November 11, joining a stellar line-up that includes Ceol from Dublin and The Henry Girls from Donegal.

Opry le Daniel returns with a brand new series on Tuesday October 28. The series from Big Mountain Productions for TG4, will offer six music filled shows, and a further two compilation programmes running across eight weeks.

It was recorded earlier this year before a live audience over three nights in Derry’s Millennium Forum, featuring legendary host presenter Daniel O’Donnell and a variety of special guests.

The new series kicks off with Classic Country, featuring Lisa McHugh, John McNicholl, and Gerry Guthrie.

Daniel O’Donnell said, “It really was fantastic to be back on stage for this new series of Opry le Daniel. It is always a pleasure to perform in front of the great audiences in Derry’s Millennium Forum. And what a line-up we had this time round, you won’t want to miss it when the series begins on TG4 on October 28.”

Now in its fifteenth season, Ireland’s Number One country music artist Daniel O’ Donnell has hosted the biggest names in country music from the world stage with artists including Charley Pride, Crystal Gayle and Rita Coolidge, and not forgetting many of Ireland’s home-grown talent.

Each programme in the new series will also be available to view after broadcast on the TG4 player.