Fermanagh angler O’Doherty eyeing up more glory

FERMANAGH angler James O’Doherty said it is an “amazing feeling” to be placed third in the world in angling as he aims to make it to the top in the sport.

Following the conclusion of the Feeder Fishing Nations World Championship, the local man finished third in the leaderboard, just narrowly behind winner Ansing Ramon who claimed the title.

O’Doherty also played a key role as Ireland placed sixth in the world. Helping his country become a leading force in angling is a dream come true for the Enniskillen man.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long six years to get to this point, but it’s an amazing feeling to be ranked among the very best in feeder fishing,” O’Doherty told the ‘Herald.

“It’s only when you take time to reflect on how far I have come and how team Ireland have come as well that it sinks in.”

The Enniskillen man has dedicated his life to angling, travelling across Europe to compete in some major events and competitions.

He has also learned from some of the best in the sport on the island, helping Ireland win the prestigious Feeder Fishing World Championship for Nations in Spain last year.

“The season is broken into two parts for the majority,” explained O’Doherty.

“There is a winter series which is mainly local competitions in the UK and Ireland and then the summer and international series where there are many big events including the world championships.

“It can be an action packed season,” he added.

Advertisement

O’Doherty, pictured right, always had the dream of becoming a professional angler. Spending time along the banks of Lough Erne made the local angler want to climb to top spot in the sport.

“I got into it from watching the Fermanagh Fishing Classic that is held in Enniskillen,” the Fermanagh angler recalled.

“It is one of the most prestigious events in Europe with more than 400 competitors that made for a really interesting competition.

“I also joined a local club, The Erne Anglers, as a kid. It was a great way to be outside and being with nature.”

While O’Doherty competes at the top level in the angling, he feels that the sport is very strong in the county and he’s urging authorities and bodies to promote it more.

“The sport of angling is as big as ever, with many big events still happening on Lough Erne,” he said.

“Access to venues has become the major problem for us with more and more locations being closed off for other water sports.”

While the season has just concluded, O’Doherty’s already looking forward to another action-packed season as he targets more glory on the riverbanks.

“I’m very excited for next season. Being the only angler under 30 in the top 10 is amazing, so my goal is to try and make world number one,” he added.

“The next world championships will be in April in Italy, so the team and I will be trying our hardest to come home with more silverware, coming off from our historic team gold last year in Spain.”