Fermanagh actor Dunbar touted for new travel show

ACTOR Adrian Dunbar is being touted for a potential new travel show alongside the well-known Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, as the ‘Line of Duty’ trio plan a return to the spotlight.

The 67-year-old Enniskillen man rose to prominence following his starring role in the BBC police drama and as speculation of a new series grows, Adrian continues to be in popular demand.

Hugely successful actress Vicky McClure, who worked with Adrian in ‘Line of Duty’, has now teased that they’re going to be working together on a new travel show, alongside Martin Compston.

“Adrian [Dunbar], Martin [Compston] and I have been talking about doing a travel show together, though.

“If any of us ever has any spare time, we’ll do it,” Vicky recently told ‘Radio Times’.

“Line of Duty gave us two brilliant things – our careers and our friendship.”

Adrian is no stranger to travel TV shows, previously having taken centre stage in his very successful ‘Coastal Ireland’ roadshow which saw him explore many different parts of the island.

The 67-year-old is enjoying a busy calendar of activities, currently featuring in ITV drama ‘Ridley’, while some of his other projects are appearing on streaming service Netflix.

Adrian confirmed he’s going to be cast in Dublin-based series ‘Grown Ups’ which has been commissioned on Netflix.

Drama series ‘Grown Ups’ is based in Dublin and is focused around a best-selling novel written by Marian Keyes.

The Enniskillen man has also saw drama ‘Blood’, which he starred in from 2018 to 2020, feature on the worldwide streaming service.

Meanwhile, Adrian received much acclaim following his starring role on the West End Theatre, where he captivated audiences through his performances in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’.

The play was such a hit with fans that it’s set to be turned into a movie.