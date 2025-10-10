Enniskillen woman spreads joy with hamper appeal

AS THE festive season approaches, one Enniskillen woman is on a heartfelt mission to bring some extra Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

Determined to give back to her community, she has launched a fundraising campaign to create Christmas hampers for individuals and families who may be struggling this winter.

Sinead Rooney, who organises the initiative every year, has already helped countless individuals and families across Fermanagh, offering not just food and essentials, but a sense of hope and kindness during what can be a difficult time for many.

Advertisement

“I am raising money to help some families in my community who are struggling coming up to Christmas. This money will help them with food, toys, heating and much more,” Sinead said.

“If anyone knows of a family or even a single person who is struggling financially or maybe someone that has just had a bad year all round and who could do with a little bit of kindness shown to them, can you please contact me privately through messenger. Also feel free to nominate yourself or own family.”

To donate to Sineads fundraiser https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sinead-rooney-81?