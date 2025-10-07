+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen turns pink for Cancer Focus NI

Posted: 10:43 am October 7, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

ST ANGELO Airport was transformed into a vibrant spectacle of colour on Sunday, September 28, as more than 400 runners, supporters, and volunteers gathered for Cancer Focus NI’s first Enniskillen Pink Run.
The sold-out event, which helped mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saw participants compete a non-competitive 5km fun run through the airport’s runway.
The family-fun day, sponsored by Pilgrim, Balcas and Encirc with the support of Enniskillen Airport, was open to all ages and abilities with men, women, children and even pets coming together, to help raise breast cancer awareness, all while having fun.
Organised as part of the charity’s wider Go Pink campaign, proceeds from the sponsored run will go towards funding local breast cancer support services such as counselling and specialist bra and swimwear fitting at the recently opened Cancer Focus NI Nurse-led Fermanagh Support Centre located at 18 High Street, Enniskillen.
“The charity is absolutely overwhelmed by the success and level of support at yesterday’s Enniskillen Pink Run. It’s hard to believe that when we first were planning the race, we had our fingers crossed that sixty people would sign up and here we are with over 400 supporters coming together all in aid of our vital Cancer Support Centre,” Krystle Corrigan, Fermanagh Fundraising Event Officer at Cancer Focus NI, said.
“It was a delight to see women coming together, sharing their cancer story, and being a part of something truly empowering.
“It is only with thanks to the amazing volunteers and our fantastic local corporate sponsors and the team at the airport that today was able to happen. All of their time, hard work, and generous donations means that we can be here for even more local women on their breast cancer journey.”
There’s still time to support Cancer Focus NI’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month by going pink at home, school, or work. Just £58 can fund a one-hour consultation to help a woman regain confidence after treatment. Email fundraising@cancerfocusni.org to take part.

