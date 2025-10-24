Enniskillen the worst hotspot for policy fraud in NI

ENNISKILLEN has been named the worst hotspot for policy fraud in Northern Ireland.

According to new data released by the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) there has been a record surge in identity theft cases, with the Fermanagh county town ermeging as a ‘hot spot’ for the fraudsters.

Policy fraud is when an insurance application is made using stolen or false details.

Much of this involves criminals stealing personal information to take out fraudulent policies that enable wider scams, leaving victims in distress and financial hardship.

Other cases include people misrepresenting their own information to reduce premiums.

For the first time, an analysis of tens of thousands of insurance policies in Northern Ireland, by the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB), has revealed its top policy fraud hotspots.

Enniskillen topped the list, followed closely by Belfast.

The hotspots follow an unprecedented rise in identity theft, with the IFB reporting a seven-fold increase in stolen details used for insurance scams across the UK over the past year.

Jon Radford, Head of Intelligence, Investigations and Data Services at the IFB, said whether you’re in a quiet village or a big city, policy fraud is a growing concern everyone in the North should watch out for.

“While anyone can be targeted, insights suggest insurance fraudsters often steal details from those they believe are cheaper and easier to insure – including people over 60, or individuals seen as financially secure or low-risk,” he added.

Mark Allen, Head of Fraud and Financial Crime at the ABI, said:“Amidst an increase in identity theft – which is often aided by the use of generative AI – it’s essential that consumers remain vigilant to protect their personal information from policy fraudsters.

“At the same time, it’s vital that customers are honest and accurate when applying for their own insurance.

“Even small misrepresentationsor omissions in an application can constitute policy fraud, leading to potentially serious legal and financial consequences.”

l Anyone who has been a victim of such a scam should report it to police on 101, contact their bank immediately, and report online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. Advice is also available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or through the ScamwiseNI Facebook page.