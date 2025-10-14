Enniskillen One Act Festival back in the spotlight

The Enniskillen One Act Festival is set to return to the Ardhowen this month, showcasing nine short plays over three nights from October 23 to October 25.

Each evening, three theatre groups will take to the stage with short, punchy plays. There are no elaborate sets or fancy lighting – it’s fast-paced, stripped-back theatre that puts the spotlight on strong acting and sharp direction. Expect a mix of comedies, dramas, whodunnits, heart-wrenching stories, and plays with unexpected twists!

The festival features theatre groups from across the country, including three from Fermanagh: Derrylin Dramatic Society, Erne Drama Group, and The Devenish Players.

Groups are competing for points to enable them to get to the national finals and the person who will be deciding on that and our awards is our adjudicator Declan Drohan ADA.

Dave Rees Festival Director said this festival could not happen without the support of FODC and the advice that they give.

“I also want to highlight the generous sponsorship of our local businesses. We would not be here on this stage without them, they support this and our Three Act Festival in March each year -Modern Tyres, Encirc, Experience Enniskillen and The Killyhevlin Hotel.

“We would also like to thank Fermanagh Trust for their support in the form of a bursary that will fund one local drama participant to attend a week’s summer school, at the University of Limerick. I would like to thank all our programme advertisers and you our hugely appreciative and discerning audiences. Thank you for coming to the festival and supporting these wonderful groups!”

Tickets available from the Ardhowen with a season ticket for all three nights and nine shows only £30