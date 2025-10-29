Enniskillen man to star at prestigious awards event

ENNISKILLEN singer Sean Corrigan has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the much-anticipated Northern Ireland Country Music Awards.

Excitement is building across the county ahead of the hugely popular Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, set to take place in the Corick Country House Hotel and Spa in Clogher in February.

The awards ceremony, which are voted for by the public, are organised and hosted by Brookeborough singer Malcolm McDowell.

There will be plenty of Fermanagh flavour at the glitzy awards night with Enniskillen singer Sean Corrigan set to perform, off the back of his performances with the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow.

Arney singer Conor Owens, who reached the final of TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, has also been confirmed as one of the main performers on the night at the Corick Country House Hotel.

The 18-year-old, who is the youngest contestant to compete in the competition, beat off stiff competition to qualify for the final, which was won by Fermanagh man, Patrick Treacy.

During the show, Conor, son of well-known local singer Tommy Owens, took the ‘Glór Tíre’, showcased his strong singing skills, putting a unique twist on the Gene Watson classic ‘Fourteen Carat Mind’.

Derek Ryan, who has made home in Fermanagh, leads the way with Northern Ireland Country Music Awards and he’s expected to pick up another few gongs at the next edition of the ceremony.

Host, Malcolm, feels it’s important to recognise the huge commitment to Country music from the many artists.

“The illustrious night which sees music lover’s travel from all parts of Ireland and throughout the UK, to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the province,” Malcolm told the ‘Herald.

“The only annual country music event of it’s kind, the NICMA’S brings together more than 40 performers to the same stage for one very special night.

“There’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support, network and hoping they will go home with an award.”