Enniskillen man denies fraud charges

An Enniskillen man is to contest a number of charges including theft and fraud by false representation.

Martin McCarney (45) of Corban Avenue, Enniskillen, is charged with theft and 14 counts of fraud by false represenatation.

The incidents are alleged to have happened from July 17 to August 12, 2024.

Advertisement

McCarney appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court where he entered a not guilty plea.

A date for contest is to be set.