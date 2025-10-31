Enniskillen man charged abusing six-year-old

A 40-YEAR-old Enniskillen man has been charged with sexual abuse of a six year old girl.

Offending is alleged to have occured on a date between June 23 and September 8 this year.

The defendent allegedly took the child down an alley and exposed himself. He then allegedly tried to get the child to to touch him.

Advertisement

The accused accepted he knew the child, as she was friends with his child, but denied the allegations against him.

District Judge Barney McElhome granted bail but only once an address approved by the police has been found.

He also ordered that the accused to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16, unless directly connected to his work or approved by social services.

He also must have no contact with the injured party or their family, and not to enter the area where she lives.

The judge set bail at £750.

The accused will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates court on November 17.