Enniskillen girl take centre stage at rugby world final

IT WAS a day to remember for a group of young players from Enniskillen Rugby Club, who travelled to Twickenham for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final — not just as spectators, but as part of the historic occasion itself.

In front of a crowd of almost 82,000 supporters, Amy Nelson proudly stepped onto the pitch carrying the base of the World Cup trophy, representing her club, her community, and the future of women’s rugby in Northern Ireland.

It was Amy’s second moment in the limelight in as many months, with the Enniskillen schoolgirl starring in a TV ad for Landrover Defender that was released in August, along with her teammates.

Advertisement

Amy took on the role of Emily Valentine, rugby’s first known female player, for the advert, which recreated Emily’s famous try on the Enniskillen pitch back in 1887.

This year’s once-in-a-lifetime trip came about following that ad, giving the Enniskillen girls the chance to soak up the electric atmosphere while being inspired by the sport’s top players on the biggest stage of all.

The final itself was an absolute spectacle, with Canada playing brilliantly but just being edged out by the well-deserving hosts, England, in an enthralling contest that showcased everything great about the game.

“Amy brought on the base of the trophy. The trophy itself was absolutely brand new, a retired New Zealand rugby player brought on the actual trophy. It’s in two parts, the base and the trophy itself. The Landrover Defender brought it along the side of the pitch and out of the boot. It was all sitting in there nice and sparkly. It was taken out and the base was handed to her,” said under-18 girls convenor Ian Ross.

“It was unbelievable. 35 of us went across to London under the invitation of Defender. We have had a wonderful experience with them over the weekend, especially the girls. It was a wonderful day, we were there for the bronze and the final itself, a superb two nights in London. The girls were treated like queens and it was super.”