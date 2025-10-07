Early goals key as Devenish get back to winning ways

O’NEILL’S LGFA SFC FINAL

Devenish 4-09

Roslea 1-09

By Martin McBrien

FIRST half goals from Aisling Maguire, Ellen O’Flanagan and Rebecca McGowan were key for Devenish ladies as they secured their first Fermanagh LGFA championship title since 2017.

The Garrison ladies had too much strength and experience, exemplified by the likes of Shauna Hamilton, Aisling Maguire, Aisling O’Brien and goalkeeper, Rachael Monaghan, for their young Roslea opponents.

‘Player of the Match’ Ellen Flanagan, Hannah Murphy and Fionnuala Maguire were among the highly promising younger Devenish aces particularly catching the eye.

From the Roslea perspective, taking on higher level opposition in Kinawley on Sunday morning was just a step too far for a Shamrocks side that has had a standout first season at adult level.

Roslea were first to score from an early Ciara O’Donnell point, but straight from the kickout, O’Brien sent Maguire racing through to blast to the top corner of the net.

After good Sarah Keenan goalkeeping work had denied Maguire a second goal, Devenish did grab a net again in the eighth minute when O’Flanagan guided a well placed penalty effort just inside the post.

The Shamrocks rallied with three frees from Nuala Beggan and Katie Elliott (2), which was interrupted by a Maguire single from play, before Devenish struck for a third goal in the 24th minute.

Devenish sub, Rebecca McGowan, who had been listed to start, then netted from a narrow angle after a surging O’Brien run in from the right.

Three points then gave Devenish a strong advantage with O’Brien, and Flanagan (2) on target for a 3-04 to 0-04 half time lead.

The restart saw scores hard to come by, with good goalkeeping at both ends a factor as Roslea pressed hard without much return.

A 41st minute pointed Flanagan free, similarly cancelled by Elliott, was followed by a quick-fire McGowan 1-01, with the goal coming from an angled drive from a superb Maguire kick pass.

That settled the issue by the three quarters stage, though Roslea did respond with points from Beggan (free) and Kaela Toye, before a lofted 51st minute O’Donnell effort dropped into the net.

Niamh McMahon and Toye added points for the Shamrocks, before Devenish came good again with O’Brien, McGowan and O’Flanagan pointing as they romped to the junior championship crown.

Teams

Devenish: Rachael Monaghan, Grace Tracey, Katie O’Brien, Niamh Carty, Colleen O’Brien, Megan Feely, Fionnuala Maguire, Hannah Murphy, Niamh Keown, Ellie Coyle, Aisling Maguire (1-01), Ellen O’Flanagan (1-04, 1 pen, 2f), Aisling O’Brien (0-02), Shauna Hamilton, Sarah Tracey. Subs: Rebecca McGowan (2-02) for E Coyle (23), Bebhionn Maguire for G Tracey (47), Jessie Flanagan for N Carty (52), Aoibheann Maguire for H Murphy (55), Orlaith Burns for S Hamilton (55).

Roslea: Sarah Keenan, Aoife Connolly, Hannah Murphy, Aimie Keenan, Caitlin Flanagan, Mea Reilly, Niamh Beggan, Grace Connolly, Blaithin McAleer, Nuala Beggan (0-02, 2ff), Katie Elliott (0-03, 3ff), Cassie Brady, Kaela Toye (0-02), Ciara O’Donnell (1-01), Anna Rooney. Subs: Niamh McMahon (0-01) for C Brady (HT), Jemma Murray for A Rooney (39), Amy Nelson for A Keenan (46).

Referee: Nigel Sweeney (Belcoo)