Duffy’s dream comes to life on the big screen

The long-awaited film ‘The Unholylands’, from Enniskillen filmmaker Paddy Duffy, officially hit cinemas across Ireland last Friday.

The 26-year-old not only wrote, produced, and directed the film but also takes on a lead role in the coming-of-age comedy, which is set in Belfast’s notorious – and aptly nicknamed – ‘not so Holylands’.

The story follows two stepbrothers during their final chaotic week of university, as they attempt to throw one last unforgettable house party before being dragged into the real world of adulthood.

To mark its release, the cast and crew gathered at Cinemaworld Belfast for a special screening last Thursday evening. The event drew national media attention, with news outlets from across the country in attendance.

Speaking at the premiere, Paddy said, “Very exciting to be here. It’s been five years in the making to get a cinema release and to be lucky enough to get one is brilliant. To be seen all over the island it hasn’t really hit me yet.

“It’s incredibly exciting and I think this is a film that’s made for cinema. I think it’s something people will really like, and something will come out of it.”

Local faces also turned out to support the film, including Fermanagh influencer Danielle Collins, who praised the film’s honesty and rawness.

“Everything is so censored these days, and then when you actually get the uncensored view of what you lived and what you did – so good. It’s done in the best way. I loved it. Go see it.”

Former UTV weatherman Frank Mitchell was also impressed. “I have to say it was really, really good. What a well thought-out story. Excellent acting – Premier League acting,” he said.

“To create a story and get a message across about how much fun it can be in the Holylands, how much of a challenge it can be, and how dangerous drugs can be, it captured it all.”

The film features a strong cast, including country music star Nathan Carter, boxer Tyrone McKenna, and two-time BAFTA nominee James Nesbitt. The stepbrothers are played by Belfast actor Ciaran McCourt and Edinburgh-born Peter Jeffries.

Now playing in cinemas across the North and South, including Enniskillen, don’t miss your chance to catch it!