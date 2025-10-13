Driven by community needs

Fermanagh Community Transport (FCT) is reminding local people that its vital service remains available for those without access to transport, helping rural residents stay connected to essential services, appointments, and community life.

Established in 2013 following the merger of Fermanagh and South Tyrone Rural Transport and Rural Lift, FCT has since provided nearly half a million individual journeys. For many in this deeply rural county, it has become nothing short of a lifeline.

Jason Donaghy, spokesperson for FCT, said the service was shaped by the needs and voices of the community.

“We started after hearing from local people about the daily challenges of rural life without a car, unreliable public transport, high taxi costs, and isolation,” he explained.

“Our goal remains the same: to provide a lifeline for rural residents, especially the elderly, people with disabilities, women, and anyone unable to access conventional transport.”

The core of FCT’s work is the Rural Dial a Lift service. This is a door-to-door transport system that collects members from home and takes them to wherever they need to go.

Whether it’s a doctor’s appointment, shopping trip, or a visit to Enniskillen, FCT gets people there and back safely.

“In an era where rural post offices, banks, and GP surgeries are closing at an alarming rate, the need for this kind of service has never been more urgent,” Jason continued. “The impact goes beyond logistics. It touches on mental health, dignity, and quality of life.”

The World Health Organisation has equated social isolation to smoking 20 cigarettes a day in terms of its impact on health. For many in Fermanagh, FCT is not just a mode of transport it’s a remedy for loneliness.

One man from Garrison called the service “a first-class, priceless service,” after being taken to a last-minute hospital appointment with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Membership is free, and travel is subsidised for those with Senior or Disability SmartPasses. The service is also used by local voluntary and community groups.

Jason concluded, “In rural areas, where isolation can be as dangerous as any illness, Fermanagh Community Transport continues to bridge the gap, connecting people not just with places, but with the lives they want to live.”

For more information, visit www.fermanaghcommunitytransport.org