Drink driving accused remanded on bail

A THIRTY-six-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to a charge of driving after consuming excess alcohol in the Main Street area of Maguiresbridge last month.

Jonathan Gray from Lisolvan Park, Brookeborough is accused of committing the offence on September 24.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Gray on continuing bail to return to court on October 27.