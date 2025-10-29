Double delight for Fermanagh LGFA star Smyth

FERMANAGH ladies star Eimear Smyth enjoyed a Friday night to remember when she was named on the TG4 LGFA Intermediate Team of the Year, as well as picking up an Irish News all-star award.

The Erne forward, who played a key role in Derrygonnelly ladies’ historic championship win, was honoured for her strong contribution to Fermanagh ladies football over the past year.

Smyth finished the inter-county season as the fifth highest scorer in Ireland, kicking a standout tally of 4-22 to finish fifth in the Ladies Gaelic Football ZuCar Golden Boot standings.

The Fermanagh forward was also the second highest scorer in the LGFA Intermediate Football Championship.

Smyth also played a central role in Derrygonnelly’s double success, which included scoring an impressive 4-07 in the Fermanagh LGFA Senior Football League Division One Final in Brewster Park.

The scoring ace was also on song in their championship win, finishing the game with a seven point haul, as the Harps won their first ever championship title.

Fermanagh LGFA congratulated Smyth on her double success.

“Congratulations to Eimear Smyth who picked up two awards. She was named on the TG4 Intermediate Team of Year and she also was awarded an Irish News Ladies All Star award,” their post read.

“Unfortunately both events were on the same evening and Eimear could only attend one, and was at the Ladies Gaelic Football awards ceremony in Croke Park.”

Derrygonnelly Harps also expressed their best wishes to Smyth.

“Congratulations to Eimear Smyth who was doubled booked for accolades last weekend, scooping an Irish News Ladies All Stars award, and also a spot on the TG4 Intermediate Team of the Year,” they club post said.

“As ever, fitting recognition for a fine contributor at club and county level.”