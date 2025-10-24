Don’t forget to wind back the clocks this weekend!

Unfortunately it will mean that the evenings are getting darker, but at least we’re going to have an extra hour in bed when summertime officially comes to an end this weekend.

With the colder nights beginning to close in, clocks will go back one hour on Sunday, (October 26) at 2am, and they won’t be going forward again until 29 March 2026 by one hour.

But why do the clocks change each year? The tradition started in 1916, with Germany being the first country to adopt Daylight Saving Time to conserve energy.

The UK began adopting the practice a few weeks after this along with other countries.