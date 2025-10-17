Domestic abuse awareness event comes to Fermanagh

NI Housing Executive has announced its first ever Domestic Abuse Awareness Week, to take place in Fermanagh House, Enniskillen Friday, 24.

A series of events will run throughout the week to raise awareness of domestic abuse, its connection with homelessness, support services and the work of NIHE and partners to support people affected by domestic abuse.

The week has been organised in collaboration with Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, explained: “Our Domestic Abuse Team in the Housing Executive has been working to implement our Domestic Abuse Action Plan which was launched last year.

“One of the actions identified was the introduction of an annual week of events in collaboration with our voluntary, statutory and community sector partners.

“We believe this week will present an opportunity for people to join us in speaking out about domestic abuse and encourage anyone affected by domestic abuse to seek support. We hope that this week will become a fixture in annual calendars.”

Helen Walsh, Homeless Policy Manager, Domestic Abuse Lead, said: “The Candlelight Vigil in Wallace Park and the Pop-up Wellbeing Event in Fermanagh are open to the public and we are inviting people to come along and show their support and speak out about domestic abuse.

“In addition to our lead partners a number of other organisations have also provided support – The Rainbow Project, Hourglass, CRJI, The Rural Network, Disability Action, Inter Ethnic Forum Mid and East Antrim and Housing Rights. We are grateful for their collaboration and we look forward to a productive and meaningful week.”

Men’s Advisory Project CEO, Rhonda Lusty said: “As part of Domestic Abuse Awareness Week, the Men’s Advisory Project (MAP) wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive for recognising and supporting all victims of domestic abuse, including men and boys.

“Domestic abuse is a societal issue that affects people of every age, background, and gender. Current PSNI data shows that 33% of all reported victims are male, highlighting the significant number of men affected each year. Tragically, since 2020, 12 men and 2 boys have lost their lives as a result of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.

Sarah Mason, CEO, Women’s Aid Federation NI, added: “Women’s Aid across Northern Ireland welcome the NIHE Domestic Abuse Awareness week initiative as part of their overall Domestic Abuse Action Plan.

“In 2023/24 Women’s Aid services across NI received nearly 11,000 referrals to their services. In year 527 women and 291 children stayed in Women’s Aid refuges and 10 babies were born whilst their mother was in refuge.

“This week is a great opportunity to highlight the extent of domestic abuse in NI and raise awareness of this serious issue across all society.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Stephanie Finlay said, “We urge anyone affected or anyone with concerns to please reach out. Don’t suffer in silence we are here to help.”