Disorderly behaviour at Enniskillen hotel denied

A Scottish man is set to contest a number of charges which include disorderly behaviour at an Enniskillen hotel and resisting police.

James Larkin (28), of Newton Street in Kilbirne, is charged with causing disorderly behaviour in a hotel in Enniskillen on June 1. He is also charged with resisting police.

During a hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 1), the prosecution informed the court that a police constable would be able to appear before the court on October 8 for the contest.