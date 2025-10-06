Derrygonnelly set up Fermanagh final with Erne Gaels

Mannok SFC Semi-Final

Derrygonnelly 3-16

Teemore 0-08

By Mark McGoldrick

DERRYGONNELLY set up a crunch Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Final meeting with Erne Gaels after they overpowered Teemore with 17 points to spare in their semi-final on Sunday evening.

Played in Brewster Park in Enniskillen, the Harps dominated the encounter from the off, with a first half goal from Shane McGullion and second half majors from Conall Rasdale and Aidan Duffy key scores.

Sean Flanagan’s side made the perfect start to the game, with Shane McGullion scoring from the throw-in, weaving his way through the Teemore defence before slotting low to the corner past James Maguire.

Conall Rasdale fired over a good two-point free for Derrygonnelly shortly later, before they surged further ahead with points from Aidan McKenna, Rasdale and a fisted effort from Leigh Jones.

Eoin McManus did manage to kick a two-pointer for Teemore, but the Shamrocks struggled to break down the steely Derrygonnelly defence, with the same player adding on another pointed free for his side.

Derrygonnelly finished the half on top, hitting a flurry of scores through Stephen McGullion, McKenna (free) and a ’45 from goalkeeper Jack Kelly to put them into a comfortable 1-10 to 0-06 half-time lead.

McManus pointed a free after the break, but it was Teemore’s only score for the next 28 minutes.

McKenna, Rasdale and McGullion added further scores for the Derrygonnelly side, before they struck for their second goal when Rasdale palmed the ball to the Shamrocks net after good play from McGullion.

In full control of the game, McKenna added on a free for Derrygonnelly, as both sides rang the changes.

Flanagan’s side continued to put the pressure on the Shamrocks and they managed to create another good goal chance, with substitute Aidan Duffy netting to wrap up a deserved victory for the Harps.

Teemore were then dealt a blow late on when Ronan McCaffrey was shown a straight red card.

Derrygonnelly goalkeeper Kelly kicked a late ’45 for his side, with Cian McManus kicking over a late score for the Shamrocks, although it was only a consolation effort as his side bowed out in Brewster Park.

Teams

Derrygonnelly: Jack Kelly (0-02, 2 ‘45), Aaron Jones, Oisin Smyth, Michael Jones, Rían McGovern (0-01), Shane McGullion (1-00), Ronan McHugh, Jarlath Flanagan (0-01), Stephen McGullion (0-02), Gareth McGovern, Leigh Jones (0-02), Aidan McKenna (0-01), Conall Rasdale (1-04, 1 x 2pf), Rory Smyth, Gary McKenna (0-03, 2f). Subs: Aidan Duffy (1-00) for A McKenna (HT), Conor Burns for R Smyth (40), Niall Maguire for R McGovern (48), Stephen Gilroy for L Jones (50), Michael Duffy for C Rasdale (51).

Teemore: James Maguire. Dara McManus, Rían McNally, Ciaran McManus, Damien Lee, Aaron McManus, Conan Donohoe, Jason McCaffrey, Ronan McCaffrey (0-02, 1 x 2p), Cian McManus (0-01), Eoin McManus (0-05, 1 x 2p, 3f), Ruairi Maguire, Colm McNally, Jack Quinlan, Aaron Lee. Subs: Liam MacEnri for R Maguire (HT), Niall Clarke for C Donohoe (42), Sean Doherty for C Donohoe (47), Jamie Hughes for E McManus (53).

Referee: James Lewis (Lisnaskea)