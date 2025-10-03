Derrygonnelly and Kinawley ready for championship final

DERRYGONNELLY know they’re “going to be up against it” when they take on a Kinawley side on Saturday (7pm) who are chasing their eighth Fermanagh LGFA Senior Football Championship title in a row.

The Brian Boru’s and the Harps have enjoyed mammoth battles in recent years and this Saturday’s game in Brewster Park is set up to be another tough game between the two top ladies teams in the county.

A few weeks ago, an Eimear Smyth-inspired Derrygonnelly overpowered Kinawley in the Division One league final.

Andrea Gordon, who is joint-captain of the Harps alongside Erin Flanagan, is expecting a huge challenge from the reigning champions when they meet in Enniskillen on Saturday evening.

“We’ve played Kinawley in finals a lot over the past number of years, so at this stage we are fairly well acquainted with them,” Gordon told the ‘Herald.

“They are clinical up front and have a really solid defence too, so every time we go up against them, we know it’s going to be a tough day at the office for the full hour.”

Derrygonnelly eased into the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Final following a 4-14 to 3-05 victory over Tempo in the sem-final.

Kinawley, meanwhile, also defeated Tempo in their semi-final at the weekend, although the battling Maguires’ forced the encounter to extra-time, before the Brian Boru’s pulled away in the end.

If Derrygonnelly were to get a result on Saturday evening, it would be the first time that the club has won the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship title.

Joint-captain Gordon said that the Canon Maguire Park side are also excited ahead of Saturday’s decider.

“We’ve worked hard all season. These are the games you want to be playing in and you relish tough opponents, so we’re ready and looking forward to it,” explained Gordon.

“When you start into every season, you always have your sights set on doing well in the championship, but there’s no guarantees in sport.

“To get to the final again is a great boost for us as a team and a nice lift for the whole club. We had a really tough semi-final against Tempo and we’re glad to get over the line and get through it.”