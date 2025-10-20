Dangerous driving after drinking

A CHARGE of driving dangerously after consuming excess alcohol in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen has been put to a thirty-eight-year-old man who appeared in court.

Michal Bystrzyxki from Makenny Crescent, Ballinamallard is accused of committing the offence on June 20.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Bystrzyxki on continuing bail to return to court on October 27.