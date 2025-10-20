+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dangerous driving after drinking

Posted: 10:41 am October 20, 2025

A CHARGE of driving dangerously after consuming excess alcohol in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen has been put to a thirty-eight-year-old man who appeared in court.

Michal Bystrzyxki from Makenny Crescent, Ballinamallard is accused of committing the offence on June 20.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Bystrzyxki on continuing bail to return to court on October 27.

