Cross-community spirit at heart of NFC Kesh

A KEY principle in the founding of NFC Kesh was its commitment to being a cross-community club, welcoming players from all backgrounds.

The club was established in 1975, during what many consider the height of the Troubles, a time when divisions were deeply felt across the region.

Aidan McElrone, who joined in those early years, believes the club has never received enough credit for opening its doors and bringing people together during such a turbulent period.

“Where we are, we’re pretty near the border, and when I started playing, we had a number of lads from Pettigo and Belleek,” Aidan recalled.

“That was happening when the Troubles were at their worst here, and it was really important. Most people recognised what we were doing. All the fun, enjoyment, and craic the club gave me during those years meant a lot.”

Aidan retired from football at 53.

Looking back, he says many of the friendships that shaped his life would never have happened without the club’s inclusive approach.

“There were so many people I met through the club, people I’d never have met otherwise. The cross-community aspect was vital.

“So many real friends I made here are still part of my life today. We can still meet up, have the craic, and talk about the old days. It was a very important part of my life.”

Founding member George McFarland also emphasised the inclusive ethos at the club’s core.

“From the start we made it clear Kesh was a cross-community club,” he said.

“We had players coming from Pettigo across the border, and we regularly had four or five police officers from the local station playing for us. That mix of people really shaped the identity of the club.”