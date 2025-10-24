Criminal damage to Lisnaskea Fire Station admitted

+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Posted: 4:37 pm October 24, 2025

Pre sentence reports are to be prepared after a charge of causing criminal damage to a fire station was accepted.

Ryan Weir (23) from Drumawill Gardens, Enniskillen admitted to committing the offence on September 29 2024.

A prosecuting lawyer explained police were called after Weir was observed throwing stones at Lisnaskea Fire Station.

When spoken to he claimed to have no reason for doing so adding, “I don’t even know myself why I did it.”

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court District Judge Alana McSorley noted the damage was significant and expensive to repair.

She opted for reports to assist to ascertain if there were any issues in the background which led to Weir’s behaviour.
Sentencing will take place on November 10.

