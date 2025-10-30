Countdown on for Fermanagh Herald Business Awards 2025

IT’S not too late to secure your tickets for one of the most anticipated nights in the local calendar!

The Fermanagh Herald Business Awards 2025 are taking place at the Killyhevlin Hotel on Friday, November 7, which recognise the very best of our local business community.

Open to everyone, not just those nominated for awards, the glittering event promises a night of dinner, dancing, and celebration.

This year’s awards include all the familiar favourites, such as Business Person of the Year, Landmark Achievement, and the Lifetime Award, as well as a brand-new accolade – the Spirit of Fermanagh Award.

Created in the wake of the postponement caused by Storm Amy earlier this month, the new award celebrates the resilience, pride, and positivity that define Fermanagh’s people and businesses.

After the storm disruption, the awards have also welcomed a new host for the evening, Jake Carter.

The Liverpool-born, Dublin-based singer and entertainer, best known for winning Dancing With The Stars Ireland, is one of the country’s most exciting young performers.

Known for his infectious energy and heartfelt pop sound, Jake has earned a reputation for turning every show into a full-scale celebration — making him the perfect fit for the Fermanagh Herald’s big night.

Chief organiser Gavin Melaugh said the response to the rearranged event has been nothing short of inspiring.

“It’s been a hectic month, rescheduling such a large event at such short notice, but everyone has been so helpful and accommodating,” he said.

“From our hosts at the Killyhevlin Hotel, to our sponsors, suppliers, our presenter Jake, and all of our nominees and guests – everyone has been simply brilliant.

“We can’t wait to get this show on the road on November 7, and we’re looking forward to a night of celebrating everything that’s great about our county and our businesses.”

News editor Roisin Henderson said the FHBA remain a highlight of the year for the Herald team:

“Every year the standard of our nominees simply blows me away,” she said. “The quality of businesses here in Fermanagh is nothing short of phenomenal.”

Senior business development executive Roberta O’Neill added her thanks to all those who supported the event.

“Thank you to our sponsors, in particular, who make this special celebration possible,” she said.

A few tickets remain. To book, call Sonia or Karen on 028 66 322066.