+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeNewsCouncilCouncil to spend £1m on new and upgraded playparks

Council to spend £1m on new and upgraded playparks

Posted: 10:18 am October 28, 2025

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is planning to spend just over £1m on new playparks.

The council has issued a tender for the construction of two new playparks and the upgrading of three other play facilities.

Four of the new playparks will be in Fermanagh, with the other in Gortin, Co Tyrone.

Advertisement

The total value of the work is estimated at £1.086m.

The deadline for submissions of tender applications is next week and the work is scheduled to be carried out between December 2025 and June 2026.

The new playparks are planned for Derrygonnelly Community Centre and Cavanleck.

Current playparks in Ederney and Lack will be upgraded as part of the new programme of works.

A playpark in Gortin will be relocated and upgraded during the new council initiative.

Related posts:

Council plans to spend £180,000 on new Christmas lights Fermanagh council facilities to close due to storm Past meets present in a week of local pride

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:18 am October 28, 2025
Top
Advertisement