Council to spend £1m on new and upgraded playparks

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is planning to spend just over £1m on new playparks.

The council has issued a tender for the construction of two new playparks and the upgrading of three other play facilities.

Four of the new playparks will be in Fermanagh, with the other in Gortin, Co Tyrone.

The total value of the work is estimated at £1.086m.

The deadline for submissions of tender applications is next week and the work is scheduled to be carried out between December 2025 and June 2026.

The new playparks are planned for Derrygonnelly Community Centre and Cavanleck.

Current playparks in Ederney and Lack will be upgraded as part of the new programme of works.

A playpark in Gortin will be relocated and upgraded during the new council initiative.