Contest date fixed in drugs and public order case

A CONTEST date has been fixed in the case of a thirty-year-old man accused of drugs and public order charges.

Niall Johnston from Castle Erne, Enniskillen is accused of using disorderly and threatening or abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and unlawfully possessing the prescription-only drug Zopliclone.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on June 21 at Drumbeg, Enniskillen.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Johnston’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to attend for a contested hearing on October 29.