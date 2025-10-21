Concern at Trust plans for SWAH engagement

CONCERN is growing about Western Trust plans to return to a controversial public engagement process as part of its ‘vision’ for the future of the SWAH.

Upon announcing the closure of the public consultation on the permanent removal of emergency general surgery from the Enniskillen hospital last week, the Trust vowed to ‘develop a clear vision for health and social care provision in Fermanagh and West Tyrone.”

This, they said, will include the Pathfinder process, which was a public engagement intiative that previously ended in 2018.

However, many local representatives and campaigners have noted the previous Pathfinder process had been plagued with difficulties, and had not delivered any meaningful change in the local health service.

“The Minister (for Health) specifically asked for a vision plan for SWAH. Without giving reason, the Trust have changed this to a wider vision plan and they want to revisit the Pathfinder approach which involved 62 meetings and 2200 people but nothing was achieved from it,” said Cllr Adam Gannon.

“I’m not surprised that a Trust that is faltering on this issue has resorted to reusing and recycling a failed process – and a lengthy failed process at that.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen has urged the Trust to provide an update on the delivery of the ‘Future Health and Care Services in Fermanagh and West Tyrone’ plan.

“It is the right decision to close the public consultation, a consultation that was seriously flawed and lacking in public engagement and confidence,” The Sinn Féin MP said.

“However, the latest update from the Trust does little to alleviate the anxieties of people in Fermanagh and South Tyrone citing no clear timeframe for a final Vision Plan.”

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh said a return to Pathfinder would represent a wholesale retreat from the ambitious vision plan recommended by the Health Minister.

“The Pathfinder process was controversial, meeting with substantial public opposition and was ‘besieged’,” he said.

“Despite being ongoing since 2018 Pathfinder has never fulfilled its core objective of setting out a costed implementation plan for deliverable proposals. SOAS has no confidence in this failed initiative. It was rejected then; it should be rejected now.”

The Trust, however, has stated it believes the Pathfinder process will help in creating a vision for the SWAH.

“Pathfinder was seen as an excellent example of positive and meaningful engagement with our local population,” it stated.

“The feedback was very useful and highlighted a very clear focus by the majority of service users on community services.

“Moving forward with this vision planning it will be crucial to plan for a strong community aspect to services to support SWAH.”