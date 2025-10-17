Concern as algal bloom breaks out on Lough Melvin

CONCERN is growing about the increasing prevalence of blue green algae on local waterways, with an algal bloom reported at Lough Melvin in Garrison over the weekend.

The serious issues with algae on Lough Neagh has been widely reported in recent years, however there has also been growing fears about its impact on the Erne and other lakes here in Fermanagh too.

This week Cllr Adam Gannon called for an urgent investigation following reports of the bloom at Lough Melvin, where six dogs died in 2023, believed to be as a result of coming in contact with algae on the shoreline.

Cllr Gannon said the appearance of the bloom at this time of year was deeply concerning and urged the relevant authorities to carry out immediate testing and identify potential causes.

“It’s deeply worrying to see an algal bloom developing in Lough Melvin, especially so late in the year,” he said.

“Lough Melvin is one of Fermanagh’s most important natural assets and attracts visitors from across Ireland and beyond. We need to take every step possible to protect it.

“Local people are understandably anxious. This is not the first time we’ve seen this problem, and it’s vital that the causes are fully investigated.

“Protecting our lough isn’t just about preserving its natural beauty. It’s about protecting public health, supporting tourism and fishing, and safeguarding the local environment for future generations.”

From the January 1 to September 25 this year, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency confirmed 38 reports of blue-green algae in Fermanagh, from 15 different locations.

For the same period in 2024 in County Fermanagh, there were 36 confirmed reports from 21 different locations.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has received 26 confirmed reports of blue green algae in the district to date for the year 2025 from members of the public/NIEA. The Council received 27 confirmed reports of blue green algae over the same time period in the previous year 2024.

If a member of the public suspects the presence of blue green algae in the water, they should avoid contact with the water and adjacent shoreline and report it to DAERA using the Bloomin Algae app or by emailing emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk with location details and photographs.