Community helps dig up history in Derrygonnelly

PRIMARY school children from Derrygonnelly and Boho recently teamed up with experts from Queen’s University in a bid to discover some of the history and heritage of their rural village.

Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School and Killyhommon Primary School have been busy excavating an area of land in Derrygonnelly, as part of the Community Archaeology Programme Northern Ireland.

Their main goal was to delve deep into the role that Sir John Dunbar, a Scottish man who moved to Derrygonnelly as a result of the Ulster Plantation, played in developing the local area.

Advertisement

According to history, Sir John Dunbar developed a number of historic buildings in the area, including Derrygonnelly Old Church, which was reported to be built in 1627.

Unbeknownst to many in the village, the Scottish planter is also reported to have developed ‘Dunbar Manor’, a 17th-century building, although there’s no trace or indication of the castle.

Professor Eileen Murphy from Queen’s University Belfast, who is a native of Derrygonnelly, recently launched an excavation project to dig up this era of the area’s past.

“I grew up in Knockmore so it’s lovely to be back,” Professor Murphy told the ‘Herald.

“When I was growing up, I would have known about the church, but I never imagined that there was a castle in this field.”

Queen’s University Belfast is leading the Community Archaeology Programme Northern Ireland, which has received significant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Pupils from the surrounding schools have discovered a number of artifacts, including 17th century goblets, which is backing up the opinion that the castle was established over 400 years ago.

Advertisement

“We’re focusing on a field where Derrygonnelly Castle is reported to have been situated back in the early 1600s,” explained Professor Murphy.

“We know from the historical accounts that Sir John Dunbar was responsible for the landscape and the items we’re finding like the wine glasses and goblets are starting to back that up now.”

As well as the two schools, residents across the Derrygonnelly and Boho areas have been taking turns to excavate the areas.

Professor Murphy, who is in charge of the dig, feels there’s a growing desire among residents to discover more about their villages and townlands.

“It’s about trying to get people more involved in their heritage and know what’s on their own doorstep,” the Derrygonnelly woman said.

“We’ve been doing school hubs, working with schools and out doing festivals and we have four excavations done this year.”

The Queen’s University professor also said it’s important that young children are given the proper resources to help them “appreciate the past”.

“It’s about instilling a sense of pride in a place in the past. Maybe some of these kids will go on to be archeologists, but even if they don’t, they’ll appreciate the past,” said Professor Murphy.

“They had an introduction into what the site was about. They’re the ones who are finding the artifacts.

“I thought it was important that the young generation know about this thing and that they’re aware of what went on in the area.”