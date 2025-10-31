Cash and jewellery stolen from house in Lisnaskea

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in Lisnaskea.
Detective Sergeant Malone said: “We received a report on Thursday, 23rd October around 7.30pm that a house had been entered and items stolen in the Castle Lane area.
“It is believed entry was gained through the rear of the property with a door being smashed to further enter.
“A sum of cash and a number of items of jewellery were taken in this incident.
“We are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant video footage including dash-cam or CCTV to get in contact with officers on 101 quoting reference 1387 23/10/25.”
