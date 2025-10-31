+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cash and jewellery stolen from house in Lisnaskea

Posted: 7:40 am October 31, 2025

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in Lisnaskea.

Detective Sergeant Malone said: “We received a report on Thursday, 23rd October around 7.30pm that a house had been entered and items stolen in the Castle Lane area.

“It is believed entry was gained through the rear of the property with a door being smashed to further enter.

“A sum of cash and a number of items of jewellery were taken in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant video footage including dash-cam or CCTV to get in contact with officers on 101 quoting reference 1387 23/10/25.”

